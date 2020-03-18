San Juanita “Juany” Craven, 53, of North Platte, passed away on March 13, 2020 at her home.
She was born on July 17, 1966 in Winters, Texas to Trinidad and Irene (Ruiz) Rodriquez.
San married Craig Craven on March 6, 2002 at North Platte, NE. Together they made their home in North Platte and raised two children, Joana and Pedro.
She enjoyed going on walks, watching her novelas and listening to music. Her main love was her grandchild, Carter, who was the center of her universe.
Survivors include her husband, Craig; son, Pedro Mata of Omaha, NE; daughter, Joana (Jason) Jensen of North Platte; grandson, Carter Jensen of North Platte; brothers, Reynoldo Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez, Martin Rodriguez, Efrain Rodriquez, and Martin C. Rodriguez; sisters, Agustina De La Torre, Silvia Patino, and Irene Trevino; nieces, Mary (Jerry) Ross and Mayra Gonzalez; and numerous other nieces, nephews and family members.
San was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Angel Mata; a brother, Jose Gonzalez; and a sister, Norma Gonzalez.
Memorials are suggested to the Callahan Cancer Center and online condolences can be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be held on at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.