Andres Valenzuela Quiroga, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26, 2020 at San Antonio, Texas. The Funeral will be private. Survived by his Wife Maria D. Valenzuela, son Andres Valenzuela of Fort Worth, Texas and daughter Mary C.Valenzuela of Midlothian, Texas and other family and friends. Andres is preceded in death by his parents Armando Valenzuela and Maria Quiroga. A mass in his honor will be held at a later date.
Andres Valenzuela Quiroga
