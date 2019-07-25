Jack Leland Calk was born April 29, 1938 in Del Rio, TX to J.P. and Mary Ethel Calk. Born into a Val Verde county ranching family, Jack was raised on a rough Pecos River ranch under the watchful eye of his revered grandfather Perry Brotherton. Moved by the difficulties inspired by growing up in the drought of the 1950’s left a marked impression on Jack and he was happy living simply and serving others.
Jack graduated from Del Rio High School in 1956 and was voted “Most All Around” in his class. He began his college education at Texas Tech, but finished it at Hardin Simmons University where he graduated and met Jovonne, the love of his life. They married on August 25th, 1959 and spent the next 60 years together.
After college graduation, Jack and Jovonne made a home on the ranch in Comstock, TX near the Pecos River High Bridge where they also began their family. During that time, Jack felt the Lord calling him into ministry. He graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX. His ministry spanned 40 years and two countries. He began as the pastor of First Baptist Church in Eagle Pass, TX in 1970. Then in 1975 Jack became the Director of Missions for the Del Rio-Uvalde Baptist Association. Throughout his 40 years of ministry he served people along the U.S. border area and Coahuila, Mexico.
Jack’s belief in education was evident in his extensive library, which contained books from theology, to mechanics, agriculture, history and the arts. As an avid life-long learner, Jack continued his formal education and earned his PhD in Theology in 1994 from Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia. Also known for his command of the Spanish vernacular, Jack had an aptitude for languages and was able to read, write and speak several.
Jack was revered and loved by hundreds of people. Anyone who shook his baseball mitt-sized hands never doubted that he worked, but they may not have known that he was an artist, played the piano and guitar, could build anything out of lumber and taught his children to break colts and shoe horses.
Jack passed away at home in Utopia, Texas on July 17, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jovonne, brother Perry Calk & wife Editha of Comstock, TX, sons Chris Calk of San Antonio, TX & Carol Calk of Utopia, TX, and Crockett Calk & wife Elizabeth of Denver City, TX, daughter Stephanie Calk of Boca Raton, FL, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, nephews Philip Calk & wife Kathy of Brackettville, TX, Clinton Calk & wife Tina of Tipp City, OH, Rusty Calk & wife Pattie of Lampasas, TX, and his favorite niece Janna Calk of Del Rio, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Bobby Calk.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Uvalde, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.