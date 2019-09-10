Connie Marshall peacefully passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Saviour on Saturday evening, the 7th of September, 2019. She was 85 years old. She was at home with her loving family all around her. The eldest child, she was Born on March 19, 1934 to Tommy Lee Vick, Sr. and Mildred Lucille Carta Vick, (both deceased) She grew up in Del Rio. Still a teenager, she worked as a telephone switchboard operator and was actually a "number please" girl. At 19, she married our Father who took one look at her and told his friend "That's the girl I’m going to marry. Three weeks later he did! They were married for 57 years and had three daughters together, spending most of their time together in Del Rio, to be near her parents, with intermittent moves to California to be near His parents. While raising her children she decided to help support her family by taking a job in bookkeeping and served as a bookkeeper for many local businesses. Above all, she loved her Lord and Saviour and brought up her children in the fear and admonition of The Lord. And, as Daddy was a PK (preacher's kid!) we were lovingly taught about the Bible. Best of all, they taught by example. They actually lived their beliefs.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 57 years, Shirl H. Marshall. Also preceding her was her eldest daughter, Debra Ann Ramirez, and her eldest grandson Joshua Ray Stovall (known simply as "Blue"). Additionally, she was preceded by her Brothers Tommy Lee Vick, Jr, and John D Vick.
She leaves behind her sister Rose Hembree, and brother Michael Vick, and daughters Mary L. Bracamontes and husband Armando Bracamontes, and Shirl D. (Button) Gomez and husband Juan Gomez. Grandchildren Michael J Bracamontes and wife Claudia, Amanda M. Bracamontes, Matthew J. Bracamontes, Shirl H. Marshall, Jr. and wife Misty, Seth E. Gomez and great grandchildren Christina M Stovall and Andrew J Stovall, (both of whom lived with "Maw Maw" after the passing of their parents and grandparents.) Maddison K. Marshall and Brendan D. Marshall.
We would like to celebrate her life. Please join us in that celebration.
Family will be receiving relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 6:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Services will conclude after the visitation.
The family wishes to offer our most sincere gratitude to our beloved friends at Hospice. Of specific note are Debbie Fisher, Denise Garcia, Tania Arellano and Judith Trevino, NP. We would also like to thank Rev. Larry Floyd for providing our Mother with faith and comfort through God's Word.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations to be made to hospice.
