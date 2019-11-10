Pamela May Huisenga (Mema)

Born in England, lived in Del Rio 30-plus years, God welcomed the most incredible loving woman (my best friend) into his arms on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the age of 83 years young. She passed in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dora and William Parsons; brother Derrick Parsons; and husband Lloyd Huisenga.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Stephanie McKaskle (Luke McKaskle), Joanne Plansker, April Smith (Jeffery Smith), Dawn Brodhead (Richard Brodhead); her grandchildren Ryan, Collin and Ashton Sampson (Shelby Sampson), Debra Yates (Letty Lopez), Roger Brodhead (Stefanie Brodhead), Jeffery and Jessica Smith, and Kenny Dippilito; her great-grandchildren Maverick, Ali, Maddie, Ivy, Ruby, Alissa, Taylor, Emily, Chloe, Candice and Charlie; and her niece and nephew, Kevin and Sharon Parsons of England.
There will be a private funeral service with family.