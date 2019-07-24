Estela O. Hernandez passed to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 19, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 76. She was born on June 8, 1943 in Del Rio, Texas. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughters Marina Hernandez of San Antonio, TX and Christina Hernandez of Del Rio, TX; her brother Martin Olivo of Hereford, TX. She was loved by her grandchildren Ester Garcia, Benito Garcia, Jr., Josue Garcia, Yessina Garcia, Kayla Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, and Emmanuel Victoria; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was loved by everyone, a good Christian, and loved serving her Lord Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home Chapel of Remembrance.
Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.
