Armando Calvetti, age 78, entered into rest on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on February 5, 1942. He attended Guadalupe Catholic School 1st through 8th grade. He enlisted in the US Air Force. He worked in civil service for 40 years at Laughlin Air Force Base where he was a scheduler in civil engineering. He also received an associate's degree from Southwest Texas Junior College for business management and also retired from civil service. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Arturo and Petra Calvetti, and Arturo Calvetti Jr. and sister Rosalinda Ramon.
Armando is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Rosantina S. Calvetti and his two daughters Deborah A. Huerta and her husband Leo Huerta. Sarah Calvetti and numerous grandkids Steven Calvetti, Derek Calvetti, Sarah J. Calvetti and Sammy Calvetti. He has three great-grandchildren Coen, Evan, and Emma. Siblings, Anita Cervantes, Raul Calvetti, Ramiro Calvetti wife Dora Calvetti, David Calvetti Wife Cathy Calvetti, Robert and Delma Calvetti and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers: Steven Calvetti, Derek Calvetti, Sammy Calvetti, Ramiro Calvetti, David Calvetti, Aldo Calvetti.
Visitation was held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Military Honors were provided by the United States Air Force. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.