Delia M. Briones, age 76, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on October 29, 1944 in Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben L. Briones. Parents Ricardo and Panfila Magdaleno.
She is survived by her children, Ruben Briones (Brenda) Jr., Becky (Oliverio) Briones and Leticia M. Briones. 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and her fur grandbaby, Apollo. Siblings, Mary (Humberto) Ramirez, Juan (Delia) Magdaleno and Irma (Ruben) Romero.