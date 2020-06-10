Emma Molano Rubio, age 92, entered into rest on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on September 18, 1927. She is preceded in death by her husband Cruz Rubio, her parents, Juan & Juanita Molano, Sisters, Guadalupe Molano, Elida M. Ramirez and her nephew Juan Ramirez, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory is her brother Rogerio G. Molano, her nephews Roger Molano, Jr., Orlando Molano and Alonzo Molano, and her nieces, Gilda M. Mata, Dr. Norma Ramirez and Olga Gomez.
Emma was a simple woman who loved music and dancing with her husband who was the love of her life for 67 yrs. Emma enjoyed sewing, crocheting and quilting. She was known as “La Costurera de Chihuahua”. She now joins Cruz, who went to be with our Lord four months ago. She will be missed.
Visitation was held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The Pallbearers will be Roger Molano, Jr., Lionel Mata, Sr. Miguel Angel Cardenas, Seferino Gomez, III, Andre Cardenas, Elijha Cardenas, Odyssey Molano and Marina Cortinas.
Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
