Franklin Leslie Sherren, III, age 50, entered into rest on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on October 30, 1969 in Brockton, Ma.
He was preceded in death by his sister Christine Sherren.
Frank spent most of his life in Rhode Island before moving to Del Rio to join the Border Patrol and also served the National Guard. He earned a master’s degree at Providence College where he graduated with high honors.
He is survived by his son Mark Simon Andrews, his mother Nancy Sherren of Providence, his aunt Paula Madriles of El Paso, Tx, his uncle Walter Norton of New Bedford, Ma. He also leaves behind his beloved companion Martha Bermudez of Piedras Negras, Coah, Mx.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.