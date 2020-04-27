Elida Gonzalez Cortez went to be with the Lord on April 24th, 2020. She had been a resident at La Vida Serena for the last 4 years.
Elida was born to Simon and Petra Gonzalez on June 23rd, 1926 in Del Rio, Texas. She was the 5th child of a large family of 15 siblings and step-siblings.
On April 6th, 1942 Elida married her loving husband, Concepcion Cortez. Together they raised a family of two boys and one girl in Del Rio, Texas.
Mrs. Cortez was a homemaker where she tended to her three children. Mrs. Cortez loved gardening and kept a lot next her house full of roses. When the children were of school age she held bible studies at her home that were led by the nuns of St. Joseph Catholic Church and attended by her neighbors.
Elida was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband of 62 years fondly known as “Chon”, her siblings Hilario Gonzalez, Guadalupe Martinez, Aurora Garza, Simon Gonzalez Jr and Estela Maldonado. Her step siblings, Elia Hinojosa, Simon Gonzalez, David Gonzalez and Patricia Gonzalez, daughter-in-law Josefina Cortez.
Elida is survived by her children Lionel Cortez of Houston Texas, Dalia and husband Fred Knoll of Del Rio Texas, Ricardo Cortez and wife Christy of Del Rio Texas. Her Step Brother Jesse Gonzalez, and Step Sisters Carmen Galindo, Gloria Barrows, Ana Maria Gonzalez, Rebekah Hernandez and Rosalinda Reyna.
Grandchildren- Fred Knoll Jr, Lisa Jensen, Ricardo Cortez Jr, Nadya Cortez, Brianna Cortez and Bianca Cortez.
Great-grandchildren- Derrick Allen Knoll, Ella Jensen, Hunter Jensen and Jackson Knoll.
Step-Grandchildren- Steven Lowrance, Jr. and Dillon Wilson.
One great-great granddaughter- Arabella Lenae Knoll and a great-great step grandson Llewelyn Lowrance.
Special thanks to Mr. Boenicke, PA for the many years of service. As well as to the staff at La Vida Serena.
A Chapel Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
