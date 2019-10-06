Constance Louise Higley, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Constance was born on June 11, 1941 in Versailles, Ohio.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Darlene Kruse and husband John, as well as four nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830)775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com.