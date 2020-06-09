Born on Feb. 15, 1946, passed away peacefully on June 4. She will always be remembered as one who was quick to help those in need with a ride or a belly full of comfort food. She is survived by her two children Roxane and David Royalty and three grandchildren. May the beautiful memories of her great sense of humor and fun nature bring comfort to all who mourn her passing.
Ruth Royalty
