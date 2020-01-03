Hilary Brumley Doran, Jr., state legislator and attorney, passed away December 21, 2019 at his second home in Coronado, California. He was born to Hilary B. Doran, Sr. and Emma Jane Glover Doran in Del Rio, Texas on August 16, 1936. Hilary was raised in both Del Rio as well as the family ranch in Edwards County. He graduated Del Rio High School in 1954. He then attended Texas A&M University before transferring to Southwest Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in government. After serving in the U. S. Air Force, he entered law school at the University of Texas at Austin in 1962.
By August of 1965, Doran had received his law degree from U.T. and returned to Del Rio, where he founded the firm, Doran, Gulley, and Etzel. Two years later, in 1967, he was elected to represent Del Rio and Val Verde County in the Texas House of Representatives. In the eight years he served in the House, 1967 - 1975, he was a member of numerous committees and was vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
From 1981 to 1983, Doran served as Executive Assistant to Governor William P. “Bill” Clements, Jr. In early January, 1983, before leaving office, Governor Clements appointed Doran to the Board of Regents of the University of Texas at Austin.
On January 20, 1987, Clements returned to the Governor’s Office and he appointed Doran as his Chief of Staff. That next year, 1988, Clements appointed him as the first chairman of the Texas Racing Commission. He served on the Commission until 1991.
He is survived by wife Julia Diane Doran; sons, H. B. (Trey) Doran III of Canyon Lake, David L. Doran of Austin, Gregory L. Doran of San Marcos; grandson, Ryan Rucker Doran; step-daughter, Kathy Keller.
He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Finous R. Doran of Del Rio.
A memorial service will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home (3125 N. Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705) on Wednesday, January 8 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow afterwards at the Texas State Cemetery (909 Navasota Street, Austin, Texas 78702).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Catherine Falk Organization.