Jose "Chel" F. Garcia, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center located in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on June 8, 1957 in Del Rio.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Juana and Teodoro Garcia; sister, Maria Reyna; brothers: Roberto Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Isaias Garcia, and Luis Garcia.
Family members left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 45 years, Enedina Garcia of Del Rio; children: Ernestina Garcia of Del Rio, Jose F. Garcia Jr. and wife Erica Garcia of Del Rio, and Elizabeth Martinez of Del Rio; sisters: Amelia Flores and husband Jose Luis Flores of Fort Worth, Tx, Armandina Garcia of Brownsville, Tx, Gabriela Ruiz also of Brownsville, and Enedelia Arteaga & husband Margarito Arteaga; Jose is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, numerous nieces/nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Faith. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (time pending).
Pallbearers will be: Rene Garcia, Jo Albert Garcia, Jay Issac Garcia, Arielito Martinez, Armando Castro, and Humberto Rabago.
Funeral arrangement are under the care and direction of Trinity Mortuary, 206 Kings Way, Del Rio, Texas, located in Ceniza Hills. For more information you may contact us at (830) 775-2230 or www.TrinityMortuary.com.