Mary Louise Rodriquez passed away on April 26, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on August 28, 1926 in Biloxi, Mississippi. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reimundo Rodriquez, her stepson Jerry Ross of Del Rio, TX and seven of her siblings.
Mary is survived by her sisters, Carole G. Phenix of San Antonio, TX and Dorothy R. Gilbert of Dallas, TX; her daughter, Barbara Ann Alderman (Fred) of Orlando, FL; her stepson, Gary Rodriquez of Pompano Beach, FL; and grandson, Jerry Ross, Jr. (Mary) of Del Rio, TX. Special thanks to her “adopted” son, Ernesto Salinas and her dear friend, Carolin Williams for their love and care.
The Funeral Service will be Monday, May 11, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in San Antonio, TX at 11 A.M. The Viewing will be at 10 A.M. Our beloved, Mary Louise Rodriquez, will be laid to rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will be no formal interment. To view the obituary in full, please visit: dignitymemorial.com.