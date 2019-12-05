Fillemena M. Coffee, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. Fillemena was born on June 20, 1933 in Dromore, Northern Ireland.
Fillemena graduated from St. Dympnas School in Dromore. Soon after she moved to England and found employment at a U.S. Airforce base where she met her beloved husband Kenneth Coffee. Kenneth was in the Air Force and was stationed in England at the time. They were married on August 18, 1958 in Selma, Texas in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Fillemena and Kenneth could not have children so when an opportunity became available they adopted a son named him Paul.
Fillemena moved to many locations during her 86 years of life with her husband. She lived in Ireland, England, Saudi Arabia, Texas, Montana, Michigan, and traveled to many other states and countries before settling in Del Rio, Texas.
Fillemena and Kenneth opened a travel agency in Del Rio, Texas where she managed the business alongside her husband. With hem being travel agents they got the opportunity to travel to many places and enjoy themselves. Fillemena loved to shop, play bingo, and go to the casinos to play the slot machines.
Fillemena was well respected in her home town in Ireland and had many friends and acquaintances in all the locations she lived and traveled to. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and listen to people in need and gave good advice.
She lived in Del Rio, Texas for 41 years and made many friends and is a highly respected citizen who will be dearly missed.
Fillemena is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Kenneth Coffee; daughter in law, Isabel Coffee; brothers: Charlie Moore, Norman Moore, and Jerry Moore.
Family members left to cherish her memory include her son, Paul Coffee; granddaughter, Piper, grandsons, Erik and Troy; nephews: Barry Moore, Kevin Moore, David Moore, Gerald Moore, and Terry Moore; nieces, Colette Moore, Lavina Moore, Sharon, Sheila, Falan.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 form 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Ft. Sam Houston.
