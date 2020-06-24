Olga Randez

Olga Randez, 77 of Hawley, passed away June 20, 2020, peacefully in her home in Hawley, Tx.

 Courtesy

Olga Randez, 77 of Hawley, passed away June 20, 2020, peacefully in her home in Hawley, Tx.

Olga was born September 24, 1943 in Del Rio, TX. Her life was full of fun times. Olga loved many things like cooking and sewing, making her own quilts.

Tags

Recommended for you