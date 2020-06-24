Olga Randez, 77 of Hawley, passed away June 20, 2020, peacefully in her home in Hawley, Tx.
Olga was born September 24, 1943 in Del Rio, TX. Her life was full of fun times. Olga loved many things like cooking and sewing, making her own quilts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Olga Randez, 77 of Hawley, passed away June 20, 2020, peacefully in her home in Hawley, Tx.
Olga was born September 24, 1943 in Del Rio, TX. Her life was full of fun times. Olga loved many things like cooking and sewing, making her own quilts.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.