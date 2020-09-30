Maria Concepcion Estrada passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Burleson, Texas. Conchita was born on December 28, 1939 in Rosita, Mexico. Conchita grew up in a large family of 10 siblings, in her early youth the family moved to Cuidad Acuna where she met her husband to be Benito Estrada Salas. They married in 1956 and were happily married for over 46 years. The Estrada Family moved to Del Rio Texas in the early 1970s where they raised their 11 children. Conchita was a devoted wife, doting mother, an adoring grandmother and a faithful Christian. Conchita proudly served as a member of the Sociedad del Sagrado Corazon de Jesus at Saint Joseph Catholic Church for many years. In those years of serving with some amazingly kind ladies, we saw our mother become fulfilled with a stronger faith, and she loved her group as an extended family.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Benito Estrada, her son, and her sister in-law Guadalupe Hernandez whom she adored.