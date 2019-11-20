John Harold O’Leary, age 93 died November 13, 2019 in his home cared for by family.
Services will be held on Thursday November 21st with military honors presented at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio at 3pm. On Friday November 22nd a viewing will be held at G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home in Del Rio from 11am- 2pm with a 2pm memorial service and interment following at the Masonic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to either Honor Flight San Antonio (210) 802-7472 or the Del Rio Rotary club.
