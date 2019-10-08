Aurora O. Zapata age 79 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday October 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Tx. She was born July 23, 1940 to the late Martin and Irene Olivo in Cd. Acuña Coah. Mex.
Aurora was preceded in death by her two sons Miguel Angel Zapata and Miguel Zapata. Left to cherish her memory is husband of 59 yrs. Miguel M. Zapata; daughter Trinidad and husband Jose Luis Gamez; daughter Cecilia Zapata and partner Ramiro G. Barrera; son Jose Alfredo and wife Rosa Zapata; Imelda Zapata and partner Ramiro Abrego; Aurora and husband Jesus Constancio; sons Rogelio and Ricardo Zapata. Sister Elvia Ibarra (Ohio); Sister Eulalia Rivenes (Del Rio); sister Martha Gutierrez (Ft. Worth); brother Reynaldo Olivo (Ft. Worth). Her beloved 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Aurora was a dedicated housewife, mother and grandmother, she will be forever missed.
Visitation will be Monday October 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm at
Funerals Gonzalez
Calle Libramiento Jose de Las Fuentes Rodriguez 810, San Andrés 26260
Cd. Acuña, Coah. Mx.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Jardines Amistad Eterna in Cd. Acuña, Coah. Mx.
Pallbearers: Miguel Angel Zapata, Jose Luis Gamez, Jr., Jesus Miguel Constancio, Emilio Constancio, Cesar Reyes and Gabriel Zapata.