Mary Patricia Newman Franklin, known to her family and friends as “Patricia”, went to be with our Lord on April 6, 2020. Patricia passed peacefully at home in Pflugerville, Tx with her loving niece, Brenda Black Allen, by her side.
Patricia Newman was born November 17, 1936 in Del Rio, Tx. The Newman family was a well-known ranching family in Carta Valley, Tx where Patricia spent many beloved days on the family ranch and visiting relatives nearby. She was proud of her ranching heritage and loved her family dearly. Patricia was active in the Del Rio social scene of the 1950’s. She was an active member of Iota Lambda Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. She was a vibrant and beautiful young woman that was chosen as the Del Rio Wildcat Band Sweetheart for the school year of 1953-1954 an honor attributed to her “sweet loving smile”. Upon graduation from Del Rio High School, Patricia attended Texas Women’s University in Denton, Tx. Due to an illness Patricia moved in with her loving sister, Barbara Newman Black. Barbara served as Patricia’s caregiver until her own passing in 2003 and that role passed to Barbara’s daughter, Brenda. Patricia was known to her family as loving, kind, generous and caring. She was a gentle soul and a joy to those around her. Patricia’s demeanor evoked patience, kindness, caring and understanding to all who crossed her path in life.
Patricia will be greatly missed by her son Russell Franklin of Thorndale, Tx, son Gregory and June Franklin of Clarendon, Tx, niece Brenda Black Allen and husband Brian of Pflugerville, Tx, nephew Pat “Bubba” Black III and wife Bunzy, of Del Rio, Tx, and nephew Tommy Black and wife Rebeca of Douglasville, Ga. along with great nephews and nieces. Patricia’s memory will live on with her cousin, Ivalee Grubb of Carta Valley, Tx.