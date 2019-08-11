Our beloved family Matriarch, Elida G. Cantu, passed away on August 5, 2019, at the age of 93 years old, surrounded by her loving family. Elida was born on April 10, 1926 in Del Rio, Texas to parents Miguel R. Guardia and Antonia Gonzalez Guardia. She was raised in Del Rio but moved to Los Angeles, California in 1951. She has spent the last 60 years residing in Rosemead, CA. She was employed by the Los Angeles County Fire Department for 31 years as a secretary. She leaves behind to cherish her memory 3 children: Velma Frisk of Colton, Jerry Cantu (wife Lucy) of Covina, & David Cantu of Rosemead; 6 grandchildren: Jeffrey, Jennifer, Karen, Danielle, Marcus, & Monique; 11 great-grandchildren: Kathleen, Kirsten, Megan, Michael, Vivian, Chloe, Ava Rose, Scarlett, Demi, Jaxon, & Charli Roux; Siblings: Mike Guardia, Romie Frisk, & Alda Youse, & numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, and brother, Alphonso. She loved crossword puzzles, painting ceramics, crochet, sewing, but most of all she loved to dance! She will be forever missed.