James "Jim" Ralph Beauchamp, age 81, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 here in Del Rio. He was born on December 8, 1937 in Zapata, Texas. His parents were Juel and Sid Beauchamp.
He lived in Del Rio for over 70 years. James was a proud United States Marine. After serving his country, Jim was an active entrepreneur. In his spare time he loved geology and was an avid meteorite hunter throughout the southwest.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Richard Beauchamp and parents.
Surviving family members include his daughters: Scheryl S. Beauchamp and Holly Beauchamp; son, Jim Bollom; their mother, Sue Beauchamp, all of North Texas; and beloved sister, Isabel Marvain Oliver of San Antonio, TX;
A memorial will be held at Blue Oasis on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6 P.M. Friends and family are welcome.