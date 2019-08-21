Jesus “Chuy” Bermea, age 86, was called by our Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home in Del Rio, Texas. Don Chuy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. His family was his pride and joy. His favorite time was spent listening to everyone’s day and reminiscing about the good ol’ days. He was our favorite philosopher, always willing to offer a word of advice, not just to his family but to everyone he met. Chuy began his entrepreneurship, managing a sheep shearing company until 1968 when he settled down in Friona, Texas. There he began Bermea Brothers with his two younger brothers. In 1980, he moved his family to Del Rio where he and his wife establish Am-Mex Import Export, El Portal Restaurant and Rams Ready Mix. Del Rio soon became home. He was an avid reader, especially regarding current events. While he will be sorely missed by his family and friends, he will be forever remembered as a kind, generous, and humble man.
Jesus “Chuy” Bermea is survived by his wife of 62 years Irene Bermea, sons Eddie Bermea and wife Maria, Jesse Bermea and wife Arjelia, Rene Bermea and wife Lena; daughter Sylvia Owens and husband Lewis, Jr. He is also survived his sisters Amelia Rodriguez, Maria Lidia Abilez and husband Jose and Angela Bermea; grandchildren Christopher Bermea and wife Connie, Cristal Bermea, Dr. Rene Bermea, Jr., Eddie Bermea, Jr., Mercedez Owens, Alejandra Bermea, Lewis “Trey” Owens, Robin Almanza and husband Eliseo, Iris Bermea, Alejandro Bermea, Cristian Bermea, Adrian Bermea, Daniel Bermea, and Rozlyn Bermea; great-grandchildren Angelene Bermea and Alana Bermea; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rodolfo and Sostenes Bermea; brothers Joe Bermea and Edmundo (Hortencia) Bermea; sisters Lala (Juan) Anguiano and Alice (Chuy) Gonzalez; brother-in-law Pete Rodriguez; Olga “Juan” Castillo, and niece Carla Castillo.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are his grandsons Christopher, Eddie, Jr., Rene, Jr., Lewis “Trey”, Alejandro, Christian, Adrian and Danny.
Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840