Jose R. Ruiz

Jose was born in Del Rio, Texas to Antonia Ramirez Ruiz and Eulalio Ruiz Sr. He attended school in Del Rio, graduating in 1974.
He met Carolyn Hines and they were married in Midland, TX in August of 1997. He was a 15yr customer service manager for Walmart 537, where he could always be found with a smile on his face.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents and a son, David Jose Ruiz.
Jose is survived by his former wife, Carolyn, children, son Jose Jr (Shavonne) and their two daughters, Audrey and Lily of San Angelo, daughter Linda and her three sons, Justice, Izac and Exander of Ozona, his son, Harvey (Lauren) and their daughter Ellie, of Arlington, and daughter Alejandra (Lexi), of Odessa. He is also survived by his brother Eulalio and his wife Esperanza of McAllen.
Nephew Eulalio Ruiz III, niece Ana Leticia Vasquez, nephew Eduardo Ruiz, nephew Francisco Ruiz, and niece Monica Ruiz-Castro.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Tony officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in the Odessa II Section.
The family of Jose wishes to thank the many caregivers who took care of him throughout the years.
He will truly be missed by many.