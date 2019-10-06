The American Plains Artists has accepted the artwork by Pam Bunch for inclusion in its 2019 APA “Art of the Plains” Annual Juried Show to be held at The Pearce Museum at Navarro College, 3100 West Collin St., Corsicana, Texas, Oct. 10 through Jan. 4.
The Opening Reception for this prestigious art show will be Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5:30-9 p.m.
One-hundred-ten artworks from 65 artists from across the nation were accepted into this show. Bunch’s artworks accepted to the prestigious show, both oils, are “Watchin’ Ya,” and “Out Of The Big Oaks.”
The public is invited to attend this celebration of “Art of the Plains” featuring realistic and representational artworks by nationally recognized, award-winning artists who use traditional media to create paintings and sculptures depicting the American Great Plains region – its landscape, wildlife, people and way of life in historical or modern times.
The Pearce Museum is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m.
For more information about The Pearce Museum or the APA and to see the show on the APA website Oct. 10 (or before), please go to http://www.pearcemuseum.com and www.americanplainsartists.com.
