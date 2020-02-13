On Sept. 9, 1959, Russia’s Khrushchev pounded his shoe on the table and loudly proclaimed, “Your children will live under communism, and you Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright; but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you finally wake up and find you already have communism. We will not have to fight you, we will so weaken your economy until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands. The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.”
I was helping my best friend in life study Russian that day at Monterey, Calif., attending Army Language School. The steps from the wonders of free market capitalism to the chains of government communism is at hand.
1. When they control health care, they control you, 2. Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them, 3. Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are forced to increase taxes, creating more poverty, 4. Remove the ability to defend yourselves from the Government. That way, you create a Police State, 5. Welfare - Take control of every aspect of their lives, food, housing, income, making them fully dependent upon the government, 6. Education - Take control of what people read, listen to (MEDIA) and indoctrinate children from kinder garden to finished product, and 7. Religion - Remove the belief in God using government and schools, because the people need to believe, ONLY the government, knows what is best for them.
Today leftist government is desperate to take over full control of:
1. Health care, and eventually had it under Obamacare.
2. Poverty had a field day during the Obama administration with the slowest economic recovery in history with record government handouts, now experiencing a record recovery with the blue caller workers doing better than the top, as a percentage in full bloom capitalism, and millionaires a dime a dozen investing in a raucously rising stock market producing taxes.
3. President Obama created more debt in eight years than all past presidents combined, and the only reason we don’t have a surplus now is because our military dominance was neglected for social spending, costing trillions to rebuild. We are again respected and feared in the world, creating likely peace.
If the Republicans retake the House, the plan I read, is to use the expanding tax collections from an expanding economy to balanced budgets, and start paying down our debt, which will become unfixable in the 2040s with social mandates consuming everything, with nothing left for defense.
4. Gun control is constantly under attack by the Democrat left, but our Second Amendment rights are strong today, but we must forever be vigilant.
5. Welfare was out of control, but a booming economy has removed millions from the roles, and I hope and believe that America still understands the dignity of productivity in self responsibility. If it’s all free stuff, it’s over.
6. Education is a difficult one, but we must go back to the standards that produced the greatest generation. Unvarnished history to build a more perfect Union using amendment processes, patriotism, freedom of Religious expression, accepting and honoring all peoples based only upon the evidence of character with equal opportunities based only upon abilities to perform without prejudices.
7. Religion has been made politically incorrect by a same think majority media, and education, turning our society upon its head, making right wrong, and wrong right. We must someway make constitutional free expression real, making religious principles politically correct and welcome civil contest in debate over intimidation and riots. Snow flakes can only build self-serving, unproductive societies.
No one in their right mind wants a civil war! We can make America greater than ever by returning to our Founding that made us the greatest nation in short order.
All we have to do is vote for people who want to build economies with opportunities in jobs over a promised free stuff lifestyle of meager sameness.
There is a reason that peoples living under socialistic communism are literally dying to come to America. Venezuela, eating their beloved pets for survival, dreaming to come to America, one example.
If we vote America into socialism’s false promises free stuff, where can Venezuela go?
More importantly where can you go when starvation, no future, socialism comes to your door?
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years.
He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
He is a guest columnist.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
