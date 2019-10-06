Talk about history. This article marks 10 years for this column. It has been an honor to write this column for whoever cares to read it each week. That first article on Oct. 4, 2009 was an invitation to celebrate Family History Month with the Val Verde Genealogy Society.
And now here I am 10 years later inviting all of us to Meet and Greet Local Historical Organizations from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Texas Community Bank Community Hall, 401 Pecan Street. Sponsored by the Val Verde County Historical Commission (VVCHC), the event is free to the public and there will be light refreshments.
According to VVCHC Chair Gay Culbertson, some of the organizations participating by sharing their passion for local history with us include:
• Val Verde County Historical Commission
• Whitehead Memorial Museum
• Laughlin Heritage Museum
• Del Rio Downtown Association
• Casa de la Cultura
• Loma de la Cruz Cemetery Committee
• Laughlin AFB Historian
• Del Rio Family History Center
• And more!
Culbertson reported on the VVCHC’s Facebook page that this is “A gathering of historical groups in Val Verde where the public can find out what the groups have to offer. Each group will display items to promote their cause.
The event is free to the public and there will be food trays and drinks. If you are looking for a outlet to volunteer then this is the place to be!”
Sounds like a great opportunity to discover our local history. Hey, you might just find a way you can get involved in preserving, protecting, and promoting our fabulous history yourself. Perhaps one of those organizations is a match for you.
When Doug and I moved to Del Rio 25 years ago, it did not take long for Doug to start digging, collecting, and writing about the fascinating history of the area. As a member of the VVCHC, he set a personal goal to double the number of Texas Historical Markers in the County – and he did it. While he has moved on to other interests, his legacy of historical research will live on in his three books, multiple scholarly articles, and those historical markers.
Of course, October is also Family History Month, so I will be there representing the Del Rio Family History Center. Actually, all history is family history – no matter if you’re talking politics, economics, public service, or education. The history of the family is the history of civilization.
We are looking forward to meeting and greeting you at the Texas Community Bank Community Hall, 401 Pecan Street, on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m. For more information, contact Gay Culbertson at (830) 719 9926.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
