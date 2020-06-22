U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville Station arrested a convicted murderer on June 12, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.
Border Patrol agents arrested Javier Moya-Tentori, a 35-year-old Mexican national, shortly after he made illegal entry by crossing the Rio Grande River. During processing, records checks revealed that Moya-Tentori was convicted in Houston of first-degree murder in 2005 and sentenced to 20 years incarceration. Moya-Tentori was issued a final order of removal in 2009 and was removed through Laredo in 2019.
Moya-Tentori faces a charge of Title 8 United States Code, Section 1326 – Illegal Re-Entry after deportation. If convicted, he could receive up to 20 years in federal prison.
All individuals arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure those with criminal history or gang affiliation are positively identified.
“Dangerous criminals constantly seek entrance into the United States through any means necessary. They pose a serious risk to our neighborhoods, communities, and the nation at large,” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon, Jr. “Thanks to the vigilance and tenacity of our agents; our families, friends, and neighbors remain safe with another convicted murderer behind bars. ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.