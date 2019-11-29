Filing has started for federal, state and county races, and a number of candidates have already submitted their paperwork for places on the primary election ballots for March 2020.
Val Verde County voters who want to keep track of filings can check them on the Secretary of State’s web site at the following address:
A check of the Secretary of State’s web site showed that as of press time Wednesday, three Democrats have filed for the District 23 U.S. representative seat that will be vacated by Will Hurd (R-San Antonio) in 2021.
They are Jaime Escuder, an Alpine attorney; Ricardo R. Madrid, a community health worker from San Antonio; and Efrain V. Valdez, retired Val Verde County judge and former mayor of Del Rio.
Three Republicans have also filed for the seat, including Alia Ureste of El Paso, who lists her occupation as managing member; Tony Gonzales of San Antonio, who is a retired military service member; and Ben Van Winkle, whose home city is not listed and who gives his occupation as “small business owner/technology.”
Republican Peter P. “Pete” Flores, the retired Texas game warden currently serving as the District 19 state senator, has filed for a place on the ballot in the March 2020 Republican Party primary election for re-election to the District 19 seat.
Flores has as yet drawn no Republican challengers, but San Antonio attorney Xochil Peña Rodriguez has filed for the office in the March 2020 Democratic Party primary election.
Two Democrats have filed for the March 2020 primary election for the position of District 74 state representative, which will be vacated by Poncho Nevarez (D-Eagle Pass) in 2021. They are former Eagle Pass Mayor Ramsey English Cantu and Eagle Pass attorney Eddie Morales Jr.
No Republicans have filed for the seat.
One candidate has filed for the office of 63rd Judicial District judge.
That candidate is Del Rio attorney F. David Ortiz, who filed for a place on the March 2020 Democratic Party primary election.
No Republican candidates have filed for the office.
The incumbent judge, Democrat Enrique “Henry” Fernandez, has said he will not seek re-election.
Two Republicans have filed for the office of 63rd Judicial District attorney, including the incumbent, Michael “Mike” Bagley, and Suzanne West, the city attorney for the city of Del Rio.
No Democrats have filed for the office.
Four candidates have filed for places on the March 2020 Republican Party primary election for county offices.
Two candidates have filed for the county commissioner Precinct 3 seat, including the incumbent, Beau Nettleton, who is also a small business owner, and Reagan Fagan, whose occupation is listed as right-of-way agent.
Two candidates also have filed for the constable Precinct 3 seat, including the incumbent, Steve Berg, and Michael Wancho, a deputy with the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.
The filings were posted on the Secretary of State’s web site and confirmed by Val Verde County Republican Party Chair Fernando Garcia.
No county listings for Democratic Party candidates were posted on the Secretary of State’s web site as of press time Wednesday.
Repeated attempts were made to contact Val Verde County Democratic Party Chair Rosalinda Hernandez, both through phone calls and text messages, but as of press time Wednesday, she had not responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.