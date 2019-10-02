City council members voted last week to spend hotel occupancy tax monies for exposure on a Texas travel show.
On Sept. 24 the council approved an ordinance authorizing City Manager Matt Wojnowski to expend hotel occupancy tax money for the Del Rio Convention and Visitors Bureau to promote tourism through the YOLO TX travel television program.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she was familiar with the television show, but had questions when the item came up on the council agenda.
“I think it’s something great, and my question isn’t with that, it’s with the convention and visitors bureau (CVB). The CVB is afforded quite a bit of money, and I was wondering why this money, the money for this advertising can’t come from those funds?” Salgado asked.
“The convention and visitors bureau is already investing $7,000 per their budget. That’s what they allowed. They were given the opportunity to have more exposure. It’s an increase in viewership through four additional episodes, segments for a discounted rate of $20,000 collectively. So what they requested the hotel tax committee was for the supplemental dollars received that additional funding,” Leno Hernandez, the city’s Paul Poag Theatre director and interim civic center manager, told the council.
“It seem like quite a bit of money, and I understand that it’s something good, but I’m looking at the amount of monies that the convention and visitors bureau got last year, which was almost $250,000, and for just about every event, they come back and ask for additional dollars, so when it's all said and done, they at times have been looking at close to $300,000, and that’s an awful lot of money for advertising,” Salgado said.
Hernandez agreed that it was and said Blanca Larson, executive director of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce, who also directs the activities of the convention and visitors bureau, was present to answer any further questions.
“They do utilize these dollars for the appropriate function, and that’s the way the (Hotel Occupancy Tax) committee views it ... It’s something the hotel tax committee would have funded this program ourselves, as a hotel tax committee project versus having the CVB do it, but they were already on board with it, so we just tagged along with it,” Hernandez said.
“I understand your concern, but it is a legitimate request and expense,” he added.
“I understand, but again try to understand that there’s a lot of other people that come before you folks and then come to us asking for funds, and all I’m trying to do, is when you allocate a large amount of money, and it’s nothing against the convention and visitors bureau, I’m just trying to rationalize. . . Maybe what should be considered, because I know you do a lot of flyers, a lot of advertising, but when you have a lot of these things going on, possibly reserve some money,” Salgado said.
“There isn’t that much money, and people see that one entity is getting a lot of money,” the councilwoman added.
“The situation that we’re going to find ourselves in is that the CVB is going to be probably the first point of contact that an opportunity like this is going to go to. They’re not going to go to the city or to any other organization. They’re going to go to the convention and visitors bureau first and foremost, so we’ll see that they’re getting requests and probably denying a lot more requests than are coming up to the council for additional funding,” Hernandez said.
“Hopefully, spending this kind of money, we can see a return, being more heads in beds. I’ve seen the program, and think that it’s good, but sometimes, you might have to cut advertising on one end to go with something better,” Salgado said.
Hernandez said he attended the CVB meetings and pointed out, “The CVB is put in those situations very frequently. They cut on certain expenses to make room for other expenses. It is a lot of money, and they are investing those dollars every year,” Hernandez said.
“Sometimes you just have to sacrifice one thing for another,” Salgado said.
“I understand,” Hernandez replied.
Larson told the council the CVB staff has been talking to YOLO TX staff for about two years.
“They wanted one show, $20,000, and there was no way we had the money for one show, so one of my concerns was, I wanted them to do a show, but I didn’t want them to do it after the fact. So the first show they’re going to do is Fiesta, but they’re also going to help us advertise it two weeks before so that way we can get some traction on it,” Larson said.
She noted the CVB has picked four events to feature on the show.
Larson said she would also approach the Del Rio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce about splitting the costs.
The council then voted 6-0-1, with Salgado abstaining, to approve the expenditure.
