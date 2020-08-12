The International Good Neighbor Council – Del Rio Chapter announced the 2020 Fiesta de Amistad, slated for October, will not be held this year, due to the public health crisis affecting the community.
The fest’s trade mark pageant, Miss Del Rio, which traditionally kickstarts the annual Fiesta de Amistad, will be held until January 2021, the organization announced.
“(We have) made the difficult decision to cancel the Fiesta de Amistad this year and postpone the Miss Del Rio pageant until Jan. 23, 2021. It is due to an abundance of caution that the IGNC cancels and postpones these activities due to the severity of the coronavirus in our community,” the organization said Tuesday.
The IGNC – Del Rio Chapter works to promote and cultivate relations and friendships between the United States and Mexico.
“During these unprecedented times, we offer our friendship and support to our sister city, Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila as their community has also suffered greatly due to this pandemic.
“We look forward to celebrating the Fiesta de Amistad for years to come and appreciate the understanding and flexibility of our Miss Del Rio pageant contestants and volunteers as we navigate through these decisions.”
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the treaty signed by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Mexican President Adolfo López Mateos for the construction of the dam, which would be dedicated in 1969.
The annual Fiesta de Amistad celebrates the symbolic “Abrazo” or embrace between the two presidents taking place in 1960.
The dam, constructed as a flood control and water storage facility at the confluence of the Devils, Pecos and Rio Grande rivers, was originally going to be named Devils Dam due to the proximity of the Devils River, but it was named Amistad Dam honoring the good relationship between both presidents.
Earlier this year the International Good Neighbor Council – Del Rio Chapter celebrated its fourth annual art contest, a competition that has determining the theme for the annual Fiesta de Amistad for the last few years.
The awards ceremony and scholarships presentation was held in July, observing social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In the latest development the council announced Tuesday the cancellation of the 2020 annual fest.
