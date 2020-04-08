Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s “Birding the Border” Festival has been rescheduled for April 2021, organizers announced Monday.
A virtual seminar series, “Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Birding With Extension,” will replace the Birding the Border 2020 live event, Emily Grant, Val Verde County extension agent for agriculture, natural resources and 4-H, said.
“We, along with our landowners, are disappointed that we no longer are able to share the amazing birding management work that is being done on private lands in Val Verde and Kinney counties,” Grant said.
“We will not be able to have face-to-face programming until at least May 4,” she added.
The Birding the Border 2020 event had been scheduled for April 15-19, with guided birdwatching tours to sites throughout the two counties.
Grant said the birding festival has tentatively been scheduled for April 29- May 1, 2021.
Birdwatchers throughout the area are being invited to participate in the “Birding With Extension” virtual seminars, which are scheduled for April 16-17. Registration for the seminar will be $10, which will go to support AgriLife Extension youth birding programs.
Dr. Maureen Frank, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist, of Uvalde, Texas, said the seminar series “will feature the same experts and topics slated for Birding the Border.”
She also noted the presentations may be suited for Texas Master Naturalist Advanced Training credits, and Texas Master Naturalist program committees that need more information about offering advanced training hours to seminar participants are asked to contact her.
“We are excited to broadcast our speakers. The virtual seminars are a great and economical opportunity for birders of all levels, or people curious about the different aspects of birding, to spend two afternoons with us online learning from the experts,” Frank said.
To register for the seminars, use the following web address:
For more information about the seminars, call Grant at (830) 774-7591 or email her at
