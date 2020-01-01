Two suspects were taken into custody following the reported burglary of a vehicle in the city’s west side occurring on Dec. 14. Police records show one of them was arrested and is facing burglary and possession of narcotics charges, while the other one is a juvenile.
Elijah Cardenas, 18, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Shannon Circle was arrested at 12:21 p.m. at the 200 block of Wildcat Drive, police records show.
Cardenas and the juvenile were taken into custody following the report of a motor vehicle burglary that had just occurred at the 100 block of Alyssa Drive, police records show.
The victim stated two juveniles left running toward the high school, the suspects were located by Del Rio Police Department officers, the incident report states.
Cardenas was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor, and with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than 1 gram in a drug free zone, a third degree felony, the report states.
