A woman was arrested and is now facing charges of theft of a vehicle from a local car dealer, during an incident occurring recently on Veterans Boulevard.
Brandy Jotisha Sugar, 41, a resident of the 3500 block of Greenridge Drive, in San Angelo, Texas, was arrested on Sept. 5, at approximately 4:51 p.m. at the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard, according to police records.
