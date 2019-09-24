The first Military Affairs Association Dinner and Auction was held Saturday night at the Whitehead Memorial Museum, featuring live and silent auctions, raffle items and a brisket dinner. The event was a celebration of the relationship between Laughlin Air Force Base and the community of Del Rio.
Businesses and members of the community donated their time, raffle and auction items to raise funds for this association, whose mission is to provide a warm welcome and to build a strong relationship between the community of Del Rio and members of the military and their spouses.
Laughlin Air Force Base Wing Commander Col. Lee Gentile was the guest speaker, and called the community to support the military in times when foreign powers are not playing by the rules and are strengthening their armed forces.
“We are the largest pilot training base in the world, from graduating 300 pilots a year we are just increasing to 400 and we are on our way to 500,” he said.
Gentile asked community leaders to urge Congress to pass the budget to support the military mission, to protect the base from encroachment, and to make sure the base receives adequate funding.
Military Affairs Association President Skip Baker said the organization serves as a liaison between the military and the city of Del Rio.
“Our goals are to listen to what they have to say,” Baker said.
The association has members such as Shannalea Taylor, who is also a member of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, and Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blanca Larson, who is also a member of the Texas Governor’s Committee to Support the Military, Baker said.
Baker himself is a member of the Air Education Training Command Civic Leadership Group. The group meets four times a year with a four-star general to receive input on the military needs, he said.
“They (the military) can’t lobby for anything, locally we are that liaison,” Baker said.
The Military Affairs Association is composed of approximately 120 members, who are also members of the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce.
“They pay their dues to the chamber of commerce and then they can pay extra to become a member of the association and support our mission,” Baker said.
The association’s mission is to support enlisted personnel and their spouses, by providing a warm welcome on the community’s behalf, and helping them enrich their experience while living in Del Rio.
Jeanne Slover, Military Affairs Association’s dinner and auction committee chair, said everything for the event was donated by local individuals and businesses, except for the meat and the venue.
“All the raffle items and the silent and auction items were donated by members of the community,” Slover said.
She said proceeds of the event will help fund their future endeavors, since the association’s funding is limited to the dues paid by the members.
“I would also like to thank everyone who participated and donated their time, and a special thanks to Hinds Well Service’s Randel Dissler, for cooking the meat,” she said.
