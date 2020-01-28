Like much of the world, I was shocked when I heard Sunday that Kobe Bryant had died, seemingly in his prime. At only 41 and in perfect health, one of America’s greatest athletes was gone in just a second.
Unlike most of the world, I didn’t have a Kobe moment or memory stuck in my heart. As a lifelong sports fan, I was closely aware of Kobe and his brilliance on the basketball court. But to be honest, I was never a Lakers fan and usually rooted against them. So, when Kobe excelled, I was generally unhappy.
That’s kind of how sports works. I could say the same thing for greats like Tom Brady. Usually root against them, but I have a certain level of respect because they excel in their sport.
Even with that background, I was saddened to hear and read about Kobe Bryant’s death. Perhaps the saddest part we learning his 13-year-old daughter was with him and also died.
I have a 14-year-old, so the thought of losing someone so young with so much left to do was heartbreaking.
Kobe’s death did make me stop and think. I thought back to those I love who have passed on. No one I have been close to has died quite so unexpectedly, but a few have been close.
Eight years ago, when my daughter was 6, her best friend had a stroke and was immediately hospitalized. For days she battled for her life, but ultimately her family made the heart-wrenching decision to take her off life support and let her go.
That experience shook me. Why would a seemingly healthy and certainly happy child go from healthy and strong to dead in days. There were no answers.
For years, that experience impacted my daughter. If you said her friend’s name, she would burst out into tears. And then a few years ago, it stopped. Today, Bella doesn’t remember Maddie. She remembers what we have told her and she has seen pictures of them together, but the sorrow is gone.
In my life, the biggest shock was the death of one of my best friends and my mentor in the newspaper business. John Moeur was my second editor. He promoted me from sports to news and worked with me every day. In that role, we became good friends. My desk was right next to his office, and I was in there every day. We talked work and we talked life.
John left the Sierra Vista Herald before I did and became editor of the Daily Herald in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. We talked on the phone occasionally, but it was one unexpected call that changed my life.
While working as the sports editor of the Herald-Zeitung in New Braunfels, John called me one day and asked if I wanted to become his news editor in North Carolina. To be honest, I had no interest in moving to North Carolina, but when your mentor calls, you listen.
So I went to work for John, and he taught me how to edit, how to be a manager and even more about being a friend. I will never forget the days we shared just talking, often about newspapers, but often about life.
When I left North Carolina, John would call me almost every week just to check in. When I was hired to be the editor of a newspaper for the first time, he was the first person I called.
And I knew once a week the phone would ring, and it would be John. Life was busy with my growing family and workload, so I didn’t notice when the phone didn’t ring for a few weeks. I honestly thought nothing of it until a friend posted his obit on Facebook. I was at home, and I broke down. My wife and I cried together.
Turns out John got sick and his illness turned into pneumonia. Eventually, that took his life. And when John died, my life changed. Not a lot, but a little. It’s been more than a decade now, but I still think about John. Like John impacted me, those who knew Kobe Bryant will always remember him, and that is the sign of someone who made a difference in their life.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.