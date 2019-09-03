Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday authorizing negotiations for the replacement of the city’s emergency dispatch infrastructure and radios for the police and fire departments.
The council unanimously approved a resolution to authorize City Manager Matt Wojnowski to begin negotiations with Motorola to replace the radios and dispatch consoles.
Councilman Rowland Garza made a motion to approve the resolution, with Councilman Raul C. Ojeda giving the second.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked Wojnowski where he planned to find the extra $220,000 needed to completely fund the project. The lion’s share of the project cost, some $1.4 million, will be funded through the proposed capital improvement plan.
Wojnowski replied he and his staff would have to bring some options back to council.
City Attorney Suzanne West told the council the resolution authorized the city manager to begin negotiations with Motorola.
“The intent is to bring back a final approval (to the council),” West said.
Councilman Jim De Reus said he had a question for Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr.
“Last year, when we were doing the capital improvement plan, we did $1.4 million for the radios. So, that’s mentioned in (our packet), the $1,398,000 for the radios that we talked about last year,” De Reus said.
“Yes, sir, correct,” Knoll replied.
“So did we not realize that the console system was going to have to be upgraded at the same time, or what happened, that it wasn’t discussed last year and included as part of (last year’s) request?” De Reus asked.
“We were having some problems getting Motorola to come down and survey and give us an overall price for exactly where we were at. I don’t believe we were under the complete understanding that our console was so completely out of upgrade and warranty, hoping we could salvage that. There has been an option given to us that is at a much-reduced cost, however, we run into the issue where we’re probably only going to get maybe an additional three years of serviceability for that price.
“So in other words, to completely upgrade, put ourselves into the future, be at a 15-year safe zone like we have been for the last 15 years, the difference is going to be that $220,000,” Knoll said.
Garza said it would “make more sense” to move forward with the full upgrade than to spend money to get a few more years of use out of the existing system.
Garza then asked the city manager if there was any room in the city’s in-house paving budget for the coming year.
“That would be one option. Another option is there is existing certificate of obligation (CO) money for outdoor sirens. That would be a second option. The third would be to add it to our CIP,” Wojnowski replied.
Garza asked if the city’s bond counsel would allow the city to rededicate the money for the sirens.
“We would have to look at that,” both West and Wojnowski replied.
“I don’t know all the hoops we need to do to make that happen, but that’s something we’d need to check and bring back,” the city manager added.
“I mean, if the language was specifically written for outdoor sirens, then that’s what (the money) has to be used for,” Garza said.
The chief deferred the question to Frank Puente, the Motorola representative for the Middle Rio Grande.
“Motorola (will) knock off close to $350,000 to $400,000 off the dispatch portion. The system that we’re proposing to you was going to be sold in the Houston/Galveston area. It was shipped down here, and they decided to change their configuration and go in a much bigger dispatch position, so that’s going to get sent back (and) we’re saying, ‘It’s here. It hasn’t been installed, we’re willing to cut our costs and help the city of Del Rio,’ because what you’re getting with the MCC7500s is going to take you far past the 10-15 years that the chief is telling you.
“It also allows you the capability – and not that you want to do this – but if you all wanted to set up your own little region, the dispatch positions that we’re giving you would allow you to connect directly to Austin, bring in Eagle Pass, whoever else you want, to be able to communicate back up to the COG, so you’re getting a regional system for the price of a local address system,” he added.
Puente said an upgrade a year from now could cost the city an extra $350,000.
“I think in the interest of public safety ... it’s prudent to dedicate those funds in the event that no other opportunities do come up,” Garza said.
He asked Puente for the estimated life of the console.
Puente replied Motorola’s format is normally 10 to 12 years.
“I think it makes a lot of sense, if we’re going to make this investment which we’ve already committed for, the $1.4 million, that we need to do this, especially because of the pricing, and as far as the $220,000, there are plenty of options where we can come up with the money,” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said.
The council unanimously approved the motion.
The council also voted to take the additional funds needed for the communications equipment from in-house paving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.