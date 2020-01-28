Guest speakers emphasized the importance of prayer, life and protecting the defenseless during the annual March for Life on Sunday.
“What we’re here to do today, is to think about the humanity of a child,” Marisol Robles, one of the original founders of Del Rio 4 Life, said.
Abortion is the dividing line right now, and the only way Roe v. Wade will be overturned is if more conservative judges are appointed to the United States Supreme Court, according to Robles.
Robles wondered how many children have tried to defend themselves inside the womb, after watching one of her children defend himself during a 20-week sonogram, according to Robles.
“I had so much respect for that little child, who was utterly helpless trying to defend itself … if there’s any time a person needs to be protected, it is when they’re in the womb,” Robles said.
Robles referred to the speech Michelle Williams gave during the Golden Globes recently. “It really took me back, because the message she was giving, especially to so many impressionable young women, was the wrong message,” Robles said.
A woman should not have to choose between their child, their family or their career, according to Robles. “Pro-life is pro-woman,” Robles said.
Robles addressed euthanasia as a pressure point for women to get an abortion, asking the crowd why it was okay to terminate a child with disabilities.
“Why don’t we think of these children as family members? If the child is going to die shortly after birth, doesn’t that child deserve the dignity of dying in its mother’s arms,” Robles said.
There are options, including the Gabriel Project and Project Rachel, for women who have been hurt by abortion, according to Robles.
Adults were advised by Robles to teach young men, if they are with a woman and conceive, to embrace the unborn child.
Dora Esperanza, Regional Coordinator of the Silent No More Awareness campaign, shared her personal story about an abortion. The abortion was a decision she took, after being pressured by her then-boyfriend and male friends, according to Esperanza.
“Does this sound like something you would want in your community … when a woman is going against the very nature of God, and who He created her to be, to protect her child; how could there not be consequences,” Esperanza said.
The march took place on Sunday, with participants meeting outside the Del Rio Civic Center before marching toward the intersection of Chevrolet Drive and Veterans Boulevard. Participants recited a prayer before marching back towards the civic center and listening to the speakers.
Robles and Esperanza estimated the event’s turnout was better compared to rallies in San Antonio and Austin, including people driving by and honking in support. “That’s a huge testament to the faith of this community,” Esperanza said.
Jim Wainer, a member of Del Rio 4 Life, estimated 300-plus participants were in attendance that day. Wainer announced the organization plans to use a mobile billboard to promote pro-life.
