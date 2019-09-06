Before Jesus gave His life to bring redemption, He celebrated the Passover, which involves drinking “the fruit of the vine” – juice of crushed fruit… In the end, it all comes down to which fruit we choose in our life …
“We have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but we have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father” (Rom. 8:15).
Let’s never forget that on one side there was a cross of pride, on the other side there was a cross of wisdom and humility, and in the center was the Cross of Redemption that only Jesus Christ can give.
The Garden Tomb … did we ever realize how strange, unique, contradictory, and radical it is? What’s a garden? A place where life begins. What’s a tomb? A place where life ends. So what’s a Garden Tomb? It’s a place where life ends – and begins.
Jesus wasn’t just put in a tomb, but into a Garden Tomb. Why? Because after the end of His life would come new life – the Resurrection. Just as everything began in the Garden of Eden, so now everything begins anew in a Garden Tomb. In the Garden Tomb is a cosmic mystery.
The only way we can get to the garden is by first going to the tomb – only by dying to the old can we live. So don’t be afraid to let the old die, to crucify the flesh, or count your old life as gone. It’s nothing to be afraid of. It will only lead to blessing in the end.
Do it as soon as you can, for the way of the Cross always leads to the Garden Tomb, and the Garden Tomb always leads to life. (J. Cahn).
Take all in your life that failed, that was taken or lost, that was broken, or that came to an end, all your sorrows. Come to the empty Tomb, and plant them in the Garden of Miracles.
Matt Maher sings in the song “Because He lives (Amen)”: “I believe in the Son, the risen One – I believe I overcome by the power of His blood. I’m alive because He lives! Let my song join the one that never ends, because He lives! I heard mercy call my name, and He rolled the stone away — Because He lives, I can face tomorrow, I know He holds my life and my future in His hands – Because He lives!”
As King David cried out (Ps.51:12): “Restore unto me the joy of Thy salvation; and uphold me with Thy free Spirit.”
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
