Young Del Rio artists are being asked to submit their artwork for a March show at the Del Rio Council for the Arts Firehouse Gallery.
“The Del Rio Council for the Arts is looking for student artists between the ages of five and 18 for the annual pARTners for Sharing Student Art Show,” Del Rio Council for the Arts Executive Director Nancy O’Brien said Thursday.
She said 50 pieces of the submitted art will be selected, framed and exhibited at the DRCA Firehouse Gallery, 120 E. Garfield Ave., from March 6 to March 22.
“We are looking for two-dimensional art, but it may be in any media and should be either 8½ inches by 11 inches or 11 inches by 14 inches in size. That’s because we frame the students’ work. The artwork must also be original and have been completed within the last year,” O’Brien said. The deadline to submit the artwork is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. There is no cost to enter, O’Brien said.
O’Brien said she hopes many of Del Rio young artists will submit their work for the show.
“I believe it’s important for young artists to see their art someplace besides their parents’ refrigerator, and it’s important for them to get feedback on their art from someone besides their teachers,” O’Brien said.
“They glow when they stand in front of their art and it’s hanging on the wall. It’s really encouraging for them,” she added.
Students many submit one piece of art for the show.
O’Brien said she contacts all of the art teachers in the area’s elementary schools to make sure they know about the student art show.
“They can bring in as many of their students’ works as they want to, and then we pick 50 of the best of all the entries we receive to be exhibited in the show,” O’Brien said.
The opening reception for the show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Firehouse gallery as part of the First Friday Art Walk.
For more information, contact O’Brien at the Firehouse gallery at (830) 775-0888.
