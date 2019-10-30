Quad Counties and the New Horizons Women’s and Children’s Center hosted a candlelight vigil Thursday to remember domestic violence victims and bring awareness to the crime’s far-reaching effects on the community.
Linda Corbell welcomed guests to the candlelight vigil, held in Quad Counties’ offices in the Chihuahua Neighborhood Facility. Corbell is the family and consumer sciences and career and technical education teacher at Del Rio High School.
“We are here tonight to break the silence, the silence that tears apart families and affects communities. Each year, domestic violence ends the lives of women, men and children. This evening, we will strive to bring awareness about this horrific epidemic and to introduce various systems that are available in our communities to begin the healing process.
“It is our responsibility as citizens to act to promote unity in our communities and our homes so that together we can continue to find solutions and help those that are afflicted by domestic violence. The challenge we face is to make a change in the places we live, work and play, and we are here tonight to honor the lives lost to intimate partner violence,” Corbell said.
She introduced several special guests, including Del Rio City Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado, Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll, Jr., Brackettville Mayor Andres Rodriguez and Miss Del Rio Dorian Sophia Guadarrama. She also welcomed representatives of the Mexico and Guatemala consulates, the Del Rio Fire Department and the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.
Following an invocation, given in English and Spanish by Knoll, Rodriguez spoke about the lasting influence of the work done by Simon Sotelo, long-time executive director of Quad Counties, who died earlier this year.
“His vision for better communities will continue to live in those of us who heard his voice and shared his vision,” Rodriguez said.
Salgado, representing Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, read a proclamation designating the month of October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”
Representatives of the Mexico and Guatemala consulates and Texas RioGrande Legal Aid read statements about the impacts of domestic violence.
Knoll gave the keynote speech.
He said domestic violence is one of the most under-reported crimes in any community, noting without groups like New Horizons and Quad Counties, domestic violence would remain even further in the shadows.
Following Knoll’s speech, DRPD Capt. Bill Rattay and DRPD Senior Officer Dulce Gonzalez read the names of Texans murdered by intimate partners over the past year.
As Rattay, then Gonzalez, read the long list of names and the circumstances of their deaths, Quad Counties and New Horizons staff members circulated among the audience, lighting candles.
