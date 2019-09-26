An application submitted before the Del Rio City Council by MarcAnthony Baca to receive Hotel Occupancy Tax monies after holding an expo in town was approved, after council members addressed concerns of applications lacking information and the lack of communication between the hotel tax committee and visiting organizations.
Expo director and stuntman MarcAnthony Baca presented an application during a city council meeting on Tuesday, and explained the money would alleviate the cost he spent twice on advertisement.
“Usually, I fund it out of my own pocket, because I do really well with my stunts. A month ago I was in a car accident … I was supposed to do my event last month (August) here in Del Rio,” Baca said.
Baca said both his vans, the truck and all his equipment was damaged and the day of the event, Aug. 20, he was still at the hospital. “So my event costed me a little more money, because I had to do double advertisement,” Baca said.
City council members commended Baca for his efforts in helping out the youth in the community and bringing awareness to the issue.
“By all means, we applaud you for what you’ve conducted and what happened this weekend, because anti-bullying is
very important in our community,” Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano said.
Due to the event already taken place and Baca signing the application on July 15, City Attorney Suzanne West asked why the council was just seeing the application.
According to Paul Poag Theatre Manager and Interim Civic Center Manager Leno Hernandez, when Baca signed the application it was the day before the July council meeting, thus they did not have enough time to put him on the agenda.
“So we put it in the August meeting. That day on the August meeting, he was on the agenda and we received a call he was in a car accident,” Hernandez said.
The item was tabled in August and moved to the September meeting. Hernandez and Baca did not physically meet until last week, according to Hernandez.
According to Hernandez, if Baca had arrived two days earlier in July, his application would’ve been on the July agenda, but due to the stuntman driving from New Mexico he was not aware of agenda timelines nor was there an opportunity for a full discussion.
“I would expect staff to educate and inform him of the actual process … I really, really believe we’re failing to communicate with these organizations,” West said.
According to Hernandez, Baca was made fully aware of the process through communication and was advised the city council may not approve the application due to the time frame.
The application met all qualifications. “Of course it qualifies … it is convention type, there was hotel stays and so forth,” Hernandez said.
Similar applications were denied and Baca’s was approved due to extenuating circumstances, according to Hernandez. Yet, city council members said the application lacked information, that the committee should’ve asked Baca to send through other means such as fax or e-mail.
Baca said he brought physical copies of his receipts and Hernandez explained the receipts were not available prior to adding the application on the agenda.
“That’s the point of the application, to make it a bit more streamlined. To give you as much information without giving you everything,” Hernandez said.
Mayor Bruno Lozano said the council was trying to get to the root problem and understand why there were missing items on the agenda item.
“Mr. Hernandez, this was signed on July 15 and as councilwoman (Diana Salgado) just mentioned, we understand the event was postponed because of his accident. The thing is … there may have already been some receipts, possibly transacted or have been conducted, that could’ve been something staff could’ve enacted on behalf of the organization,” Lozano said.
According to Lozano, staff should’ve had better communication with expo director MarcAnthony Baca prior to the meeting, while insuring his application was complete.
“With all due respect, mayor and I hope this doesn’t sound very forward, but I don’t have any direction. I’m a staff member that’s pretty much volunteering to assist with this stuff,” Interim Civic Center Manager Leno Hernandez said.
This was in no means a reflection on City Manager Matt Wojnowski, Assistant City Manager Manuel Chavez or the council, according to Hernandez.
Hernandez said the reality was there are 11 members on the committee, Baca could have spoken to any other member and received the same information he was provided by Hernandez.
After discussion, council members unanimously approved the item, as it met all qualifications. Baca said he is going to focus his attention on Del Rio, Amarillo and his hometown for the anti-bully expo.
There are two more events Baca has scheduled in town. The events are slated for some time in March and May.
