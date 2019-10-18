The Angelo State University Music Program is coming to Del Rio as part of the 59th annual Fiesta de la Amistad festivities lineup. The program will perform on Sunday and close out the festivities.
Del Rioans will be able to enjoy a performance by the university’s String Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra at the Dr. Alfredo Gutierrez Jr. Amphitheater. The performance is conducted by Dr. Fagner M. Rocha and Dr. Jonathan Alvis.
The combined ensembles will bring over 70 Angelo State musicians to perform together on Sunday. Among the members of the ensemble will be Del Rio native Cassandra Chacon, who will be playing the violin.
Dr. Fagner Rocha said there are other Del Rio natives in the music program but are not participating in Sunday’s performance. The performance begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public; there is no entry charge.
Citizens can enjoy the show à la picnic style, as everyone will be allowed to bring in their own food and drinks.
“Music is art; it (the performance) could open up different doors for people,” sponsor Raul Alatorre said. The performance is put together by Alatorre, Julio’s, Buddy Laing’s and the city of Del Rio.
In addition, the performance can become a staple for years to come, Alatorre said. “If the city supports ASU by coming to the performance, the city can be considered as part of the official (performance) lineup,” Alatorre said.
There may be people saying they do not enjoy orchestra music, but Alatorre explained the public is used to listening to that musical genre in the background of pop culture movies such as “Coco” and they do not even realize it.
“It can’t get better than having it (the ensemble performance) at Del Rio. The best part is that it’s free and people can relax,” Alatorre said. The performance is a new addition to the Fiesta de la Amistad lineup this year along with the Copa de la Amistad bullriding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.