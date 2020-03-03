It’s always interesting watching how presidential elections play out over the weeks and months heading up the party conventions.
Four years ago, the major media organizations pushed Donald Trump early because they were convinced he would be easiest Republican to beat. At the same time, the Democratic National Committee worked overtime to thwart the populist campaign of Bernie Sanders in favor of the safe bet — Hillary Clinton.
We all know how that played out.
Even now, three years later, I am confident Bernie Sanders would have won in a head-to-head matchup with Donald Trump.
Fast forward four years, and history seems to be repeating itself. Trump is going to easily win the Republican nomination, and it appears that the Democrats are working overtime to slow down Sanders, who is leading heading into tonight’s votes on Super Tuesday.
In the last few days, three supposedly moderate Democrats have ended their campaigns in an effort to combine moderate supporters behind Joe Biden. The theory being floated is if Biden and Mike Bloomberg are the only Democrats left, one will get enough support to pass Sanders.
Only time will tell if it will work.
But my question now is the same as it was four years ago — why? Why are the Democrats, who have been embracing more and more Socialist beliefs in recent years, so afraid of a true Socialist? Elizabeth Warren has been pushing many of the same policies as Sanders, but no one is afraid of her.
I agree it would be difficult for a Socialist to win, but it was also unlikely a populist like Trump would win a few years ago.
In some ways, Trump and Sanders are similar on the campaign trail. When Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump speak, they believe every word they say. Not all of them are true, and certainly not all would be good for our country, but when they say it, they believe it.
When Sanders talks about making everything free and taxing almost every dollar people make, he absolutely believes it is the best way for our country to improve. When Trump talks about shutting down the borders and keeping immigrants out, he absolutely believes it.
And the American people notice that. For decades, the voters have been lied to by politicians who say what they think we want to hear to get elected. And once in office, they govern differently. Both parties have done this, and each are equally to blame.
So, when a politician stands up and says exactly what he believes, no matter how outlandish that turns out to be, that strikes a chord with people. We want someone to tell us the truth, even if it hurts.
I understand why the Democrats are afraid of Sanders.
Even as the party has moved more and more left, they don’t want to admit it — at least not in a presidential election. If Sanders wins the nomination, the Democrats will become the party of Socialism, just as the Republicans are now the party of Trump.
Over the last decade, Democrats as a group have inched toward the party of Socialism, so it may be time to just embrace it. Would it cost them in 2020? Maybe, maybe not. Ultimately, I believe it almost doesn’t matter who the Democrats nominate.
If the economy is doing well come late October and early November, Trump will very likely win a second term. If the economy falters, any Democrat challenger will likely win.
I can’t predict who the Democrats will choose, but I am a little amused how frightened they are of Sanders. He draws the biggest crowds and has the most enthusiastic supporters, yet it seems like there were no lessons learned four years ago.
History just may be repeating itself.
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.