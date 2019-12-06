Cancer survivors from around the area came together at the 4th Annual Cancer Survivor Dinner to share and celebrate their unique, life-changing journeys.
About 150 persons attended the dinner, which was held Nov. 7 at the Imperius Events Hall and hosted by the Val Verde-Kinney Cancer Task Force, a subcommittee of the Community Health Improvement Coalition.
Following an invocation by First United Methodist Church Pastor Juan Osorio, those attending enjoyed dinner and music.
After dinner, attendees heard the moving testimonials of two cancer survivors, Lizette Reyes and Blanca Osorio, who joined by her husband, Juan Osorio.
Reyes shared she works for Cadena Family Practice.
“I’ve always struggled with life, beginning with a learning disability, other health issues and then cancer. I’ve been blessed in my life that God has allowed me the ability of knowing that I have a purpose and to never take anything for granted,” Reyes said.
“I was raised to love my family and always live life to the fullest. I have an amazing family and co-workers that that are also family, that have helped me get through this illness. I always do my best with my family and my job, because I’m passionate about both. If it wasn’t for the support of the amazing people in my life, I wouldn’t have the strength to overcome the experience of this life-changing disease,” she added.
Osorio told those attending the dinner that he is new pastor of Del Rio’s First United Methodist Church.
“My wife Blanca was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer back in 1995. The cancer returned in 2014 and then again in 2016. After a partial thyroidectomy in 1995, a complete thyroidectomy in 2014, a radical neck dissection and two rounds of radiation treatment, we are thankful to God that the last full body scan showed no signs of recurrence of cancer, and the doctor recommended that the next full body scan won’t be needed until five years from now,” Osorio said.
“God is good, and His grace has been sufficient throughout this ordeal,” he added.
During the dinner, members of the Val Verde-Kinney Cancer Task Force were recognized for their work. The members include Claudia Lopez, Marti Faulkner, Dotty Vogt, Linda Morris, Kelly Nowicki, Raquel Rodriguez, Stacey Covarrubias and JoAnna Rose.
Rodriguez said she wished to thank the event’s sponsor, including Alvizo Builders, Amistad Bank, American Air Conditioning & Heating, Arc-Rite Welding, Chavez Plumbing, Del Rio High School Culinary Arts, Suzanne’s Diamond Consultants, DJ Rowland Garza, Emily Cooper, Emily Ray Photography, Frio Distributing Inc., Garcia Well Service, Happy Balloons, Holiday Trav-L-Park, Home Depot, Imperius Events, MP Electric, Rough Canyon Builders, Stoneworks Granite, Texas Community Bank, VVRMC Employee Advisory Group, Wendy’s and 5 Points Market.
