ACUÑA, México – Este viernes llegó a Ciudad Acuña un hospital móvil que envió el gobierno del estado, y que servirá para atender a pacientes afectados por COVID-19.
El Secretario de Inclusión y Desarrollo Social, Francisco Saracho Navarro, explicó que estas acciones se realizan de manera conjunta con las autoridades del municipio.
Dijo que en cumplimiento de lo que el Gobernador Miguel Ángel Riquelme ha establecido, ya se tiene aquí lo que es el hospital móvil, que está compuesto por 15 módulos.
El equipo llegó en un camión de transporte y una vez instalado medirá aproximadamente unos 800 metros cuadrados, y en una primera instancia se tendrá una capacidad de hasta 40 camas.
Dijo que para el sábado se esperaba la llegada de los técnicos encargados de instalarlo procedentes de la Ciudad de México, y que la instalación de un transformador, líneas de agua y drenaje se coordina con autoridades municipales.
“Esto a efecto de que todos juntos podamos coadyuvar y que estén lo más pronto posible éstas instalaciones”, indicó.
Informó que el gobernador ya mandó 40 camas para este hospital y que también están pendientes el sistema de aire acondicionado, agua, drenaje y electrificación.
“Luego ya con la Secretaría de Salud y el Seguro Social llegar a los acuerdos necesarios para el personal médico, el quirófano y el equipamiento propio del hospital”, agregó.
Dijo que no se tiene una fecha para el inicio de la atención médica en este hospital pero será lo más pronto posible.
“No tenemos una fecha de cuándo podría empezar a funcionar el equipamiento, faltan los acuerdos que vamos a tener con el Secretario de Salud, con el Delegado del IMSS, llegar a acuerdos muy favorables a efecto de que tanto el personal humano esté listo para operar; hay que ver cuántos doctores, enfermeras, camilleros, el quirófano, todo lo que se requiere para la infraestructura propia del hospital móvil”, concluyó.
Mobile hospital arrives in Acuña
ACUÑA, Mexico – A mobile hospital arrived in Ciudad Acuña on Friday, sent by Coahuila state officials. The unit will be utilized to provide care for COVID-19 patients.
Coahuila Secretary for Inclusion and Social Development Francisco Saracho Navarro said this program is brought to Acuña by state officials in conjunction with the city of Acuña.
He said the unit was brought to Acuña following instructions by Coahuila Gov. Miguel Ángel Riquelme, and that the hospital has a total of 15 sections.
The hospital arrived in a semi-trailer truck and once installed will stretch over a surface of about 800 square meters (8,611 sq. feet), with a capacity of 40 beds in a first phase.
Saracho said a crew to set up the hospital was expected to arrive Saturday from Mexico City, and that the installation of a transformer, water and sewer lines is in the process, in conjunction with city officials.
“This is so we all can cooperate and this facility is up and running as soon as possible,” he said.
Saracho said the state has allocated 40 beds for this hospital, and that air conditioning, water, sewer and electrification system are also pending.
“Later on we’ll be making arrangements for medical personnel, the operating room and the hospital’s own equipment with the Ministry of Health and Social Security,” he said.
He said there is no date for the hospital to start operating but it will be as soon as possible.
“We do not have a date as to when the facility could begin taking patients in, right now we are discussing details with the Ministry of Health, with the IMSS (Social Security Institute) delegate, to provide ready-to-work personnel, we have to see how many doctors, nurses, staffers, the operating room, everything that is required for the infrastructure of the mobile hospital,” he concluded.
