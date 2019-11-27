Two Del Rioans were arrested on Nov. 7 evening on different charges, after what appeared to be a road rage incident on the 600 block of Veterans Boulevard, police say.
Andres Trevino, 29, a resident of the 100 block of Holly Avenue, and Mathew Sanchez Rosas, 25, whose place of residence is listed both at the 100 block of Guayacan Street, and also at the 100 block of Fairway Drive, were arrested on Nov. 7, right before midnight, police records show.
Del Rio Police Department officers were patrolling at the 600 block of Veterans Boulevard when they observed two trucks that appeared to be in a road rage incident, the incident report states.
When the officers attempted to stop the vehicles one of them stopped, and the other one, possibly driven by an intoxicated driver, fled from the officers, the report states.
After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the 800 block of Avenue U, where a Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office deputy detained a man, the report states.
A passenger fled on food and was later located and taken into custody, the report states.
Trevino was arrested at 11:40 p.m. and was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third degree felony, and with reckless driving, a misdemeanor, records show.
Rosas was found at 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Phil and Avenue V, and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, police records show.
