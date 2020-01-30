Nancy Pelosi told them that successful impeachments required bi-partisanship to succeed, but they had the media, the iron was hot, so they, on a straight party line voted to jump over the cliff.
A few Democrats even voted with Republicans in opposition, and one from New Jersey switched parties. He was smart. Trump has a rally schedule there with a 100,000 requesting tickets with an indoor facility only seating 7,500 in blue New Jersey. Up to 58 percent of those attending Trump rallies are not Republicans. In Milwaukee 57.9 percent were not Republicans, 4,313 didn’t vote in 2016, but plan to vote in 2020.
Assuming management responsibilities at many failing companies in my youth, I understand the difficulties of a new broom. They are failing because over time they have managed to control management, making it easy for themselves without regard to profits or driving to be number one.
Trump had a Deep State bureaucracy of likely 90 percent liberals, commensurate with the mainstream media, all together, comfortable, making Washington D.C. deals, and the richest neighborhood in the world. They liked it that way, so they just banded together to get rid of the new broom, Trump.
They held hearing in secret without due process, not allowing Trump’s lawyer to be present, with Schiff sneaking out occasionally to leak anything damming for Trump to his media friends. Then picked the best second hand water cooler testimony they could muster for a public show, leading to impeachment.
But they ran into a roadblock in the Senate, run by the Republicans demanding due process for all, following constitutional precedent. They droned on and on, retelling the same House water cooler stories, emotionally demanding the head of the king, working feverishly for more testimony from Trump’s team to find an actual crime for real impeachment.
Oh, how they would love to have John Bolton, who Trump fired because he wanted to bomb the hell out of everybody, who the Democrats hated until they thought he was mad enough at Trump to spill a little venom to help them.
After the Mueller probe failed to find a scintilla of impeachable crime on Trump, the secret whistleblower came forward with contrived evidence of a Trump crime in Ukraine. Schiff spent hours telling America that the media had cleared Biden.
Trump asked for an investigation on Joe Biden while holding up funds for rockets to shoot Russian tanks, and Schiff said it was a crime to investigate the Democrat. But Trump released the funds within the specified timeframe, and Ukraine didn’t promise or conduct a probe into Biden, but it still was a crime because Schiff claims he only did it because he got caught.
If one thinks about robbing the bank, but changes his mind, is one still guilty of a crime?
They have created a fake storm to question John Bolton. Offer them Bolton for the Biden five, and they will refuse it, running away like a yellow dog. Trump committed no crime. They did. This is just more Kavanagh hearings with one after the other prevaricating witness, willing to win at any cost but losing because of simple facts.
The grand jury are the prosecutors? The judge and jury aren’t required to be objective? No sequestration for the jury reading all the media’s plaintive cries of certain guilt without a crime in sight?
Harvard professor, Democrat Alan Dershowitz plainly explained that it didn’t matter what John Bolton testified too, Trump was not guilty of anything. He was right. It’s only a desperate ploy to escape justice, and will soon fade away in a rain of justice just as the Kavanagh gorilla dust hearing did.
While the Democrats and media will continue to screech, if only we had Bolton’s testimony we would have him, their real fear is that Biden, his brothers James and Frank, his son, Hunter, and his daughter all had suspicious contracts with the government due to his influence. Even Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul, had a contract with corrupt Ukraine, before Trump’s new broom came to town.
The media knew, but they were in bed with the Democrats, and didn’t want you to know. All the networks carried the full 24 hours of Schiff’s gorilla dust, but ABC, NBC, CBS didn’t carry the Republicans’ much shorter rebuttals that I could find.
The fix was in, but offer them Bolton for Biden. They won’t take it, then vote to exonerate Trump and save months of gorilla dust hearing, going well into April or May, when we should be voting on Trump’s 50 percent reduction in drug prices, which the special interest so detest.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years.
He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
He is a guest columnist.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
